Cuba receives donation of syringes from Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Cuba received on Friday the first batch of the 120 thousand syringe and needle kits donated by Cubans living in Panama and friends of the island, in order to support the mass vaccination against Covid-19.



The delivery took place at the warehouses of the Medicines and Medical Supplies Company (EMSUME), and was made by Jorge Guerra Tur, member of the board of the Cuban community in Panama.



Guerra Tur said that "this small contribution will palliate the purchase of supplies for the immunization process of the Cuban population at a time when the economic blockade is becoming more unjust and cruel", also highlighting the support of Cubana de Aviación in the transportation.



He emphasized that the initiative started with the Asociación Martiana de Cubanos Residentes en Panamá (Amrcp), joined by the Coordinadora Nacional de Solidaridad con Cuba and other Panamanians, who contributed the necessary funds.



Noemí Rabaza, first vice-president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), expressed gratitude to all those who collaborated in this endeavor, which at the same time became the driving force behind the #UnMillonDeJeringasParaCuba Campaign, recently launched by Continental Solidarity in Latin America and the Caribbean.



On behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Aldo Grandal Sosa, head of the Department of Collaboration, explained that despite Cuba facing the Covid-19 under the tightening of the blockade, the nation has strengthened its solidarity work by sending more than 3,000 health collaborators to more than 40 countries in recent months.



Reynaldo Rivera Escudero, Panama's ambassador to Cuba, also intervened and highlighted the historic ties of solidarity between the two peoples, thanking the Cuban medical brigade that in his country is supporting the fight against the pandemic with positive results.