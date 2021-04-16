Eddy is not afraid to return to the Red Zone





Fear does not hinder the willingness of young doctor Eddy Leonardo Perez, another health professional proud to be again in the Red Zone to fight COVID-19, the pandemic that has taken so many human lives.



When the epidemiological scenario in the province of Santiago de Cuba became more complicated, this first-year resident of General Integrative Medicine reported to the Dr. Juan de la Cruz Martínez Maceira Hospital for children of this eastern city.



His stint at the polyclinic of the said hospital, devoted to suspected COVID-19 cases under extreme surveillance, was marked by long, stressful days, he told ACN.



“It was an alarming experience from the epidemiological point of view, due to the number of underage patients infected as a result of their parents' lack of responsibility and low risk perception regarding this devastating epidemic,” he said. “However, the opportunity to work with children, a difficult age group, was gratifying, as many do not have yet enough communication skills to describe their symptoms and therefore we had to take on responsibilities beyond our professional capacity.”



After 15 days living with confirmed cases came the required quarantine in an isolation center, where unfortunately his Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was positive for SARS-CoV-2.



Still asymptomatic, Eddy Leonardo was admitted in hospital and treated with Recombinant Interferon Alpha 2B. His concern and logical fear of being infected with the invisible enemy made his head pound, but the young man’s confidence in the staff in charge of his care never faltered.

"On the fifth day I had a second PCR and found out that I was healed, so I was discharged, a reason for joy among friends, family and colleagues,” he recalls.



Today Eddy Perez is at home, still complying with the established health protocols and extreme hygienic and sanitary measures, but always ready to return to the front line of the fight to keep doing his bit with determination, love, patience and dedication.