Lebanon interested in Cuban Covid-19 vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Lebanon's acting health minister Hamad Hassan informed the Cuban ambassador to that Asian nation, Alexander Pellicer, about his country's interest in the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed in Cuba.



According to a note from the Havana embassy in Beirut, Hassan pointed out that his country is accredited by the World Health Organization for this type of studies, bound to increase access to more antidotes once their efficacy and safety are guaranteed.



The Cuban diplomat remarked in turn that it is about the possibility of Lebanese participation in the third phase of clinical trials of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala or any of the other candidates currently going through other stages of study.



In view of Lebanon’s interest, we will start making arrangements to reach an agreement within two weeks and ensure the delivery of number of doses, Pellicer pointed out.



He also explained that the trials covered 150,000 Cubans and as many others in Iran and Venezuela, with no records of serious side effects, and said that if no agreement is reached concerning possible clinical trials in Lebanon, he will send the dossier of each vaccine to the Ministry of Health of that country, for study and possibilities of using them in case of emergency.