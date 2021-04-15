Cuba and Germany Exchange on Bio-pharmaceuticals





Havana, April 14 (ACN) A virtual Cuba-Germany business forum held on Wednesday focused on opportunities for cooperation in the area of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.



The initiative was organized by Germany’s Office for the Promotion of Trade and Investment and by the Cuban Chamber of Commerce.



The German company Oncoscience presented her working experience with the Cuban Molecular Immunology Center.



Several Cuban Biotech centers made presentations about their products during the conference with participants describing the event as fruitful and necessary to keep exchanging experiences.



The forum was attended by representatives of the German embassy in Cuba, the Cuban diplomatic missions in Germany and the Netherlands, as well Cuba’s BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate, and other European and Cuban entities.