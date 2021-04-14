COVID-19 in Cuba: 959 new cases and eleven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Cuba reported on Tuesday 959 new positive cases and eleven deaths as a result of COVID-19.



Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), told ACN that 926 of the new infected were contacts of previously confirmed cases and 16 got infected abroad, whereas 17 had an unknown source of infection specified.



At the end of Tuesday, April 13, a total of 24,600 patients had been hospitalized; 3,688 were suspected cases; 16,165 were under surveillance; and 4,747 were confirmed active cases.



Of the 20,993 samples taken, 959 tested positive to COVID-19. Since the onset of the disease in Cuba, the country has taken 3,277,536 samples, with 89,404 of them testing positive.



Of the 959 positive cases, 47.1% (452) were asymptomatic, for a total of 45,765 (51.2%) confirmed infections to date.