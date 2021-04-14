COVID-19, a major health problem still uncontrolled, experts say





HAVANA,Cuba, April 13 (ACN) For the world, including Cuba, COVID-19 continues being a major health problem that has not been controlled, considering the number of contagions and deaths that this pandemic has caused for more than a year.



In the regular presentation, which is broadcast daily on Cuban TV, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP), referred to the news published on Monday by the World Health Organization (WHO) which warned that the confusion and complacency to face COVID-19 results in that the pandemic is far from being over.



In this regard, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the WHO, stated that the decrease in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants can be stopped, however, he called attention to the increase in consecutive days and a month of more deaths worldwide.



Last week the number of cases increased by 9 % globally, while deaths rose by 5 %, WHO added.



Duran pointed out that in the 190 countries and 29 territories infected by this coronavirus, there are already more than 137 million confirmed cases, almost 24 million are active and 2,954,749 have died in the world.



Once again, he reiterated that the number of infected children under 20 years of age in Cuba is worrying, with 177 patients reported yesterday with the disease, 166 of them in pediatric ages, of which 10 are under one year old, eight infants under six months old, including a newborn.

He highlighted that only Guantanamo and the special municipality of Isle of Youth did not report cases in pediatric ages in the last 24 hours.



Havana, with 616 cases reported on Monday, along with Matanzas, with 122, and Sancti Spiritus, with 78, are the territories with the highest incidence in the country.



So far in April, there have been 12,169 confirmed positive cases of the disease and 61 deaths during the month, a situation that is still very complex and although measures are being taken, Duran appealed once again to the population's discipline and self-responsibility with their health.