Cuba reports 1,060 new cases of COVID 19, 1,187 discharges and nine deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13(ACN) Cuba studied 21,399 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,060 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 256,543 samples taken and 88,445 positive.

At the close of April 12, a total of 24,705 patients had been admitted, 3,845 suspected, 16,034 were under surveillance and 4,826 confirmed.

Out of the total number of cases, 1004 were contacts of confirmed cases; 18 with source of infection abroad and 38 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,187 discharges, accumulating 83,087 recovered patients (93.9%) and there were 9 deaths. Sixty-one patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 30 are in critical and 31 in serious condition.

Among the 1,060 positive cases, 42.3% (448) were asymptomatic, totaling 45,313(51.2%) of those confirmed to date.

