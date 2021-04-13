Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines Keep Progressing





Havana, April 12 (ACN) Experts with the BioCubaFarma Biotech conglomerate said on Monday that the second dose of the locally developed COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala keep advancing as scheduled.



A controlled interventional study closed the administration of a first dose to 75 thousand volunteers in a first stage, according to BioCubaFarma.



Meanwhile, Over 22 thousand Cubans have already received the second dose during phase III trials for Abdala and over 4 500 have got the shot of Soberana 02.



Cuba expects to immunize its population in the coming months against COVID-19 and also contribute to the immunization of other nations.