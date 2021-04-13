Cuba reports 854 new cases of COVID 19, 1,095 discharges and eight deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuba studied 21,799 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 854 positive ones. The country accumulates 3,235,144 samples taken and 87,385 positive.



At the close of April 11, a total of 24,945 patients were admitted, 3,661 suspected, 16,322 under surveillance and 4,962 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 816 were contacts of confirmed cases; 12 with source of infection abroad and 26 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,095 medical discharges, accumulating 81,900 recovered patients (93.7%) and eight people died. A total of 58 patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 33 are in critical and 25 in serious condition.



Among the 854 positive cases, 45.0% (386) were asymptomatic, totaling 44,865(51.0%) of those confirmed to date.