Cuba greeted 2021 with more than 100 clinical trials





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) Cuba entered the year 2021 with 101 clinical trials led by the National Coordinating Center for Clinical Trials (CENCEC), 46% of them linked to the fight against cancer.



According to CENCEC director Amaylid Arteaga García, given the scourge of SARS-COV-2, the institution decided to continue its ongoing projects and undertake those related to this new disease, multiplying five times the number of studies in which the center was participating.



“CENCEC is also carrying out a survey of all infected patients to assess the effects of the protocols. (…) The institution has played a key role both in the trials of the five vaccine candidates and in the intervention studies, in addition to its work within the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.”



The appearance of COVID-19 in the country forced CENCEC to rearrange its structure and internal operations to facilitate its participation in the demanding period of trials associated with the COVID-19 vaccine candidates and the tests related to other diseases, especially cancer.