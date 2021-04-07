Eastern Cuba needs to step up isolation measures due to new COVID-19 outbreaks





MATANZAS, Apr 7 (ACN) “It is essential to raise awareness among the entire population about the need for social isolation as a fundamental pillar in the struggle that this province is waging to tackle a new outbreak of the disease,” explained Mario Sabines Lorenzo, vice president of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP).



At a CDP meeting on Tuesday, Sabines Lorenzo remarked that the province of Matanzas is facing a complicated epidemiological situation and, therefore, social isolation is a determining factor to cut the chains of COVID-19 transmission.



New measures will be implemented today to reduce public transport services and shut down workplaces in an effort to limit the presence of people in the streets without affecting the economy.



A curfew to restrain mobility after 8:00 p.m. and the reduction of working hours in food and drink outlets will also be enacted to make people stay at home, he pointed out.



CDP president Liván Izquierdo Alonso warned that some people still fail to comply with the biosecurity protocols despite the risk of infection, so the health authorities and other agencies in each municipality must be more efficient regarding the enforcement of every hygienic and sanitary protocol, including a review of the case-finding process and the disinfection of premises, especially there were the number of cases is higher.



In the last two weeks, the province of Matanzas has detected more than one thousand autochthonous cases, 584 of them active. These figures are likely to increase in the near future, hence the importance of strengthening social isolation regulations now.