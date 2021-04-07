Everybody counts in Abdala's clinical trial and in the Cuban health service





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) As a member of the Safety and Security team, Isaac Gómez, 60, is part of the staff of one of the five local clinical sites where the vaccine Abdala is being tested for efficacy and where in this effort to preserve life everyone counts, which is the key to success, he stresses.



He has been a security guard for 17 years. Today, dressed in an impeccable brown uniform, he welcomes and organizes every morning the access of those who volunteered to be inoculated. He holds to be proud to contribute to a stage leading up to the moment when large-scale immunization against COVID-19 starts in Cuba.



In statements to ACN, he expresses his confidence in Cuban science and points out that he will soon receive his second dose of Abdala in his polyclinic, where everyone from the doctors and nurses to the janitors has a high sense of commitment.



Every link in the flowchart of this exercise is essential: from the well-equipped facilities to the 150-strong staff.



The second dose of Abdala was successfully administered to 12,000 volunteers. This process will be extended to six other clinical centers in the city for the benefit of thousands of health workers who treat the infected in the so-called red zone, namely those involved in primary care: doctors, paramedics and service personnel, including the body of custodians.