PAHO/WHO representative recognizes development of Cuban vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) On the occasion of World Health Day, Dr. José Moya Medina, PAHO/WHO representative in Cuba, acknowledged today that Cuba is privileged to have five vaccine candidates, two of them in Phase III clinical trials and in community interventions.



“We hope that the final results will be effective so that they can be approved by the National Regulatory Agency (Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices) for their nationwide application to tackle SARS-CoV-2 transmission. However, people must heed all prevention measures during the vaccination campaign,” he said in Havana.



World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 to celebrate the creation in 1948 of the World Health Organization. The theme for World Health Day 2021, Building a fairer, healthier world, highlights social inequalities and their impact in the context of the pandemic.



Dr. Moya Medina remarked that COVID-19 has revealed profound social inequalities in Latin America and the Caribbean, whose health systems, fragmented and weakened by previous reforms, have not been able to monitor, prevent and contain the new disease.



“Since the late 2019, when the world heard of the transmission of the virus in the city of Wuhan, China, Cuba started to develop a prevention and control plan, which was ready by the time the first three cases were diagnosed on March 11,” said Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health. “From that day, strict protocols were enacted to proceed to the isolation and hospitalization of positive cases, contacts and suspects, and to prevent widespread transmission,” he stressed.



Back then, Cuba had three laboratories, but there are 21 today throughout the country where more than 21,000 samples are processed daily.



The epidemiologist insisted that Cuba has always worked to achieve equity in medical care, and to this end the health system has worked to control the pandemic thanks to the government’s will to provide the required resources to guarantee a fair health care service.