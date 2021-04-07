Cuba reports eighth consecutive day with over 1,000 new cases, 1,030 in the day





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Cuba studied 19,328 samples of COVID 19, resulting in 1,030 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 108,917 samples taken and 81,640 positive ones.



At the close of April 5, a total of 25,468 patients were admitted, 3,640 suspected, 16,555 under surveillance and 5,273 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 991 were contacts of confirmed cases; 9 with source of infection abroad and 30 with no source of infection determined. There were 744 discharges, 75,871 patients recovered (92.9%) and 4 deaths. A total of 74 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 30 in critical and 44 in serious condition.



Among the 1,030 positive cases, 53.2% (548) were asymptomatic, totaling 42,285(51.8%) of those confirmed to date.