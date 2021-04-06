Cuba Keeps Vaccinating Front-line Workers against COVID 19

Santiago de Cuba, April 5 (ACN) Some 2 thousand Cuban health workers in eastern Santiago de Cuba province are already receiving the first shot of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala, as part of an interventional study to immunize front-line workers.



The health personnel are based at the local Saturnino Lora provincial hospital, where researcher Carlos Oliva explained that the vaccination takes place by departments, starting with workers at emergency services.



Nurse Ladis Montes de Oca, with the emergency team, was the first to receive the shot at the hospital; she thanked the Cuban health system for her protection against the lethal virus.



Along with the start of the interventional study for health workers, phase III trial of the candidate vaccine continues in the province by administering a second dose to 30 thousand volunteers.



The Saturnino Lora Provincial Hospital has implemented phases I and II of clinical trials of the Cuban COVID 19 candidate vaccine Abdala aimed at proving the safety and immunogenicity of the product developed by the Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center. Photos available at fotos.acn.cu