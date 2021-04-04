Cuba reports 1,077 new cases of COVID 19, 858 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) Cuba studied 20,749 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,077 positive ones. The country accumulates 3,025,927 samples taken and 77,353 positive.



At the close of April 1, a total of 23,168 patients were admitted, 3,706 suspected, 16,716 under surveillance and 4,517 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,030 were contacts of confirmed cases; 10 with a source of infection abroad and 37 with no source of infection determined. There were 858 discharges, accumulating 72, 351 patients recovered (93.5%) and there were 4 deaths. A total of 83 patients are treated in ICUs, of whom 34 are in critical and 49 in serious condition.



Among the 1,077 positive cases, 47.0% (506) were asymptomatic, totaling 40,176(51.9%) of those confirmed to date.