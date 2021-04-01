Cuba reports 1,051 new cases of COVID 19, 746 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Cuba studied 20,412 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,051 positive ones. The country accumulates 2, 984,264 samples taken and 75,263 positive.



At the close of March 30, a total of 23,168 patients had been admitted, 3,506 suspected, 15,493 were under surveillance and 4,169 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,009 were contacts of confirmed cases; 10 with source of infection abroad and 32 with no source of infection determined. There were 746 medical discharges, accumulating 70,614 recovered patients (93.8%). Sixty-six patients are been treated in ICUs, including 30 in critical and 36 in serious condition.



Among the 1,051 positive cases, 46.6% (490) were asymptomatic, totaling 39,236(52.1%) of those confirmed to date.