Cuba develops multimedia on nuclear applications for peaceful purposes





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) The Young Nuclear Network of Cuba (JovNuC) is focusing its efforts this year on the creation of a multimedia on the applications of this branch in the country, to cover its evolution in the last four decades.



The objective of the project is to make this information accessible to all interested parties, in line with JovNuC's mission to spread information, which, a little more than two years after its foundation, has not stopped its work despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



Luis Enrique Llanes Montesino, president of the organization, said exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that the platform is the result of a collaboration between the Agency of Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies (AENTA by its Spanish acronym) and the Higher Institute of Technologies and Applied Sciences (InSTEC by its Spanish acronym).



He explained that specialists from both centers provide updated data with scientific rigor, and InSTEC students design the site thanks to their knowledge of computer programming and conceive it visually attractive especially for young audiences, with the incorporation of videos, images and other multimedia elements.



Llanes Montesino, who is also professor and second head of the Institute's Radiochemistry Department, noted that they have been working on this proposal since late 2020, and expect to complete it during the current year.



He also mentioned that the Network assumes the conformation of several didactic games, such as puzzles and other models, to take them to the primary level of education and encourage the interest of the youngest children in nuclear sciences, when the epidemiological situation allows it

.

JovNuC was founded on January 22, 2019 with the aim of providing a space for the exchange of knowledge for the dissemination and development of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes, for the deployment of synergies among its members and the realization of projects for the benefit of Cuban society.



It responds to the need to inform about the subject, due to the limited knowledge about it in the majority of the population, since the field is usually associated with the arms race, bombs or nuclear power plants, and its use in environmental, health, food and nutrition programs, among others.