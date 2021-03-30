Attention to Chernobyl patients a milestone of Cuban solidarity, Diaz-Canel says





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez described the comprehensive medical care program offered in the country to some 26,000 patients from Ukraine, affected by the nuclear accident of April 26, 1986 in Chernobyl, as a milestone of Cuban medicine and solidarity.



The president recalled on Twitter that 31 years ago Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz received the first patients, starting a program that would be extended in Cuba for 21 years.



The catastrophe at the Vladimir Ilyich Lenin nuclear power plant in Chernobyl is registered as one of the most serious in history, according to the International Nuclear Accident Scale.



Since March 29, 1990, when the first 139 children arrived in Cuba, and up to 2006, 26,114 people were treated, including some 23,000 children, for the after-effects of the nuclear disaster.



During that period, more than 70, 000 consultations were carried out in 20 medical specialties, using several medicines produced by Cuban biotechnology.