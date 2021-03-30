Cuba reports 1, 008 new cases of COVID 19, 664 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuba studied 20,421 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,008 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,963,852 samples taken and 74,212 positive.



At the close of March 29, a total of 22,792 patients had been admitted, 3,447 suspected, 15,478 under surveillance and 3,867 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 961 were contacts of confirmed cases; 22 with source of infection abroad and 25 with no source of infection determined. There were 664 discharges, accumulating 69,868 recovered patients (92.7%) and there were four deaths. There are 72 patients admitted to ICUs, 31 of whom are in critical and 41 in serious condition.



Among the 1008 positive cases, 47.2% (476) were asymptomatic, totaling 38,746(52.2%) of those confirmed to date.