Cuba reports 701 new cases of COVID 19, 705 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Cuba studied 19,360 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 701 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,943,431 samples taken and 73,204 positive.



At the close of March 28, 23,773 patients were admitted, 4,004 suspected, 16,242 under surveillance and 3,527 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 661 were contacts of confirmed cases; 5 with source of infection abroad and 35 with no source of infection determined. There were 705 discharges, accumulating 69,204 recovered patients (94.5%) and there were two deaths. Seventy-one patients are treated in ICUs, of whom 27 are in critical and 44 in serious condition.



Among the 701 positive cases, 45.8% (321) were asymptomatic, totaling 38,270(52.3%) of those confirmed to date.