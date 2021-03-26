Cuban athletes vaccinated with Soberana 02





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Relevant Cuban sports figures were vaccinated with the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Soberana 02, at the National Institute of Sports Medicine.



According to Cubadebate, a total of 115 athletes were immunized on Thursday, distributed among boxing and wrestling teams, their technical groups and personnel of the Institute of Sports Medicine, at the beginning of the population-based intervention study (Phase III) of the Cuban candidate.



Boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz, one of those immunized, told Cubadebate that this is an achievement of Cuban medicine and scientists, something that is only possible in a country like ours.



La Cruz pointed out that the Cuban people will always be grateful, and the best gift from the athletes to the health personnel will be to continue training with great discipline, to arrive in Tokyo and, in his case, to become a double Olympic boxing champion.



According to Cubadebate, the technical chief of the Cuban boxing team, Rolando Acebal, described the immunization as very significant and said it was an honor that the boxers were chosen for the vaccination in the midst of the complex situation.



Acebal also acknowledged the hard work of the specialists, which has made it possible to have an immunogen under development; and stressed that it will mark the commitment of the boxers in the Olympic Games, where they will try to give prestige to the Cuban flagship sport.



The deputy director of the National Institute of Sports Medicine, Ana Maria Montalvo, detailed that the vaccination scheme will have an interval of 28 days, and the first two doses will correspond to Soberana 02, while the third will be Soberana Plus.