Cuba reports 736 new cases of COVID 19, 745 medical discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Cuba studied 18,177 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 736 positive ones on Wednesday. The country accumulates 2,843,469 samples taken and 68,986 positive.



At the close of March 23, 20,302 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,739 suspected, 13,215 under surveillance and 3,348 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 707 were contacts of confirmed cases; 5 with source of infection abroad and 24 without source of infection determined. There were 745 medical discharges, accumulating 65,177 patients recovered (94.4%) and four people died. Sixty-seven confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 26 in critical and 41 in severe condition.



Among the 736 positive cases, 44.8% (330) were asymptomatic, totaling 36,296(52.6%) of those confirmed to date.