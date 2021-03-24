Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines, A Symbol of Scientific Commitment





Havana, March 23 (ACN) The Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccines are a symbol of hard work of the island’s scientists, said Health Minister Jose Angel Miranda.



On his Twitter account the minister recalled the work of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro as major promoter of sciences and biotechnology.



The Cuban government official stressed that the five candidate vaccines developed on the island are fruits of the nation’s resistance and the result of the health workers’ commitment to the wellbeing of the people and the world.



Cuba is the only country in Latin America and in the Third World to have developed five candidate vaccines and having taken two of them to phase III trials.