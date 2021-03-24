Cuba reports 774 new cases of COVID 19, 793 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23(ACN) Cuba studied 18,162 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 774 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,825,292 samples taken and 68,250 positive.



At the close of March 22, 20,903 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,657 suspected, 13,885 under surveillance and 3,361 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 746 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad and 20 with no source of infection determined. There were 793 medical discharges, accumulating 64,432 recovered patients (94.4%). Sixty-five patients are treated in ICUs, including 28 in critical and 37 in serious condition.



Among the 774 positive cases, 55.0% (426) were asymptomatic, totaling 35,966 (52.7%) of those confirmed to date.