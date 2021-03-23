Villa Clara remains as the oldest province in Cuba





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Villa Clara continues to be the oldest province in Cuba, according to records by the end of last year, with 25 % of its population made up of people aged 60 years or older, followed by Havana and Sancti Spiritus.



There are more than 185,500 grandparents living in Villa Clara , a figure 791 more than in the previous period, Marta Monzon, head of the elderly section of the Provincial Health Directorate, told the Cuban News Agency.



She added that Quemado de Guines is the most aged municipality in Villa Clara, with 26 % of its population in that age group, followed by Placetas, Encrucijada, Cifuentes and Remedios, all of them with more than a quarter of the total number of inhabitants.



Monzon referred that the province has 213 centenarians and more than 6,700 nonagenarians, in a territory with a life expectancy at birth of 79.4 years, one of the highest in the country.



She also aded that residents in this province with six decades or more of life receive special attention in clinics and polyclinics, as well as having 27 grandparents' homes and 16 homes for the elderly, with more than a thousand beds.



As a result of the presence of COVID-19 in this territory and in order to avoid possible contagions in a very vulnerable age group, the expert concluded that the grandparents' homes offer food service, which in many cases is taken to the homes of the elderly.