Cuba reports 718 new cases of COVID 19, 779 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22(ACN) Cuba studied 18,966 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 718 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,807,130 samples taken and 67,476 positive.



At the close of March 21, 21,483 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,588 suspected, 14,511 under surveillance and 3,384 confirmed.



Out of the total, 697 were contacts of confirmed cases; 3 with source of infection abroad and 18 with no source of infection determined. There were 779 medical discharges, accumulating 63,639 recovered patients (94.3%) and 3 persons died. A total of 77 patients are treated in ICUs, 32 of them in critical and 45 in serious condition.



Among the 718 positive cases, 52.4% (336) were asymptomatic, totaling 35,540(52.5%) of those confirmed to date.