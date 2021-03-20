Cuba Dispatches Third Medical Brigade to Fight COVID-19 in Qatar





Havana, March 19 (ACN) A third medical brigade with the Cuban International Contingent specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics is on its way to Qatar to support that nation against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking to the doctors before their departure for the Arab nation, deputy Foreign Trade minister Ana Gonzalez said that the Cuban health professionals exalt the principles of solidarity and humanity of the Cuban Revolution.



With their work, the Cuban doctors will continue to dismount the slanders used by the US administration against the island as they unsuccessfully try to discredit such a noble commitment, said the Cuban official.



The brigade is made up of 156 health workers from all Cuban provinces, six are medical specialists and 150 are nurses between 30 and 59 years of age and a large medical experience.



Up to date, 57 Cuban medical brigades have assisted 40 nations against the COVID-19 pandemic.