Cuba reports 689 new cases of COVID 19, 828 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18(ACN) Cuba studied 19,537 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 689 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,730,305 samples taken and 64,414 positive.



At the close of March 17, 21,619 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,681 suspected, 14,342 under surveillance and 3,596 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 658 were contacts of confirmed cases; 10 with source of infection abroad and 21 without source of infection determined. There were 828 medical discharges, accumulating 60,378 recovered patients (93.7%) and there were four deaths. Sixty patients are being treated in ICUs, including 33 in critical and 27 in serious condition.