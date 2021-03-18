Travelers are Satisfied with Cuban Isolation Centers





Santa Clara, March 17 (ACN) Tourism facilities turned into isolation centers in Central Santa Clara city for incoming travelers have witnessed the satisfaction of their guests over the past month.



Some 530 travelers were received and assisted at facilities with the Cubanacan Tourist Group in the central Cuban city under strict sanitary protocols and with high-quality services amidst the COVID-19 spread hitting the island these days.



The guests stay in their rooms at the Los Caneyes and La Granjita hotels, in the outskirts of the city, said tourism official Alexander Romero, who added that the observance of protection measures has prevented the infection of guests and workers at the hotels.



The facilities count on doctors and nurses who assist the travelers who enjoy a tourist package that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner during five nights and six days, and room service.



In the face of a complex COVID-19 spread since early this year, Cuban authorities implemented a package of protection and sanitary measures to contain the flare-up, including the isolation of incoming travelers in hotels and state facilities upon their arrival in the country.