Cuban Governments and Scientists Join Efforts against COVID-19





Havana, March 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that in the face of unfavorable predictions about the ongoing COVID-19 spread in the country, authorities and scientists have joint efforts to lower the prevalence of the virus on the island nation.



On his Twitter account, the head of state wrote that the daily average of confirmed cases is not in correspondence with the efforts to deal with the disease, while new measures will be enforced over the next few days.



In a related message also on Twitter, President Diaz-Canel stressed the results of Cuban scientists in the fight against the pandemic as he wrote that Cuban scientists have their own dream and develop a country by creating diagnostic equipment, lung ventilators and other items.



The head of state said that outstanding Cubans workers from hospitals, labs, universities usually meet at the building hosting the country’s presidency to share their thinking about the country.



Priority issues such as the fight on COVID-19, food sovereignty, nutritional education are usually dealt with in meetings with authorities, experts and scientists who lead scientific and technological innovating activity in the country.