Cuban science aims at increasing innovation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Science and innovation policies for this year are projected to respond to the demands and the main needs of Santiago de Cuba and the nation, Zelma Corona, delegate of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) in that eastern Cuban province, told the Cuban News Agency.



During an exchange we had with Elba Rosa Perez, Minister of Citma, she invited us to prioritize innovation, which plays an important role in the development of the country to improve the characteristics of a product, service, process, procedure or method that finds a successful application imposing itself in the market through its massive diffusion, she said.



She also highlighted the vaccine candidate Abdala, a clear example of the activity of science, technology and innovation in the city in order to contribute to the sustainability and quality of life of Cuban society.



On the other hand, during the meeting with the Minister, the Cuban model of science Pentahalice was presented, which allows the development of cooperative knowledge, integrated with social economic needs and environmental sustainability, and which will govern scientific activity in the country.



The directive specified the functioning of science as a center of information, and the constant interaction between the Government, science entities, universities, environment, society, culture, enterprises and industries, which will allow progress in all spheres, taking into account the approved lines.



She pointed out the scientific advances in Santiago in terms of reducing the risk of medical exposures to ionizing radiation for patients, through the quantitative characterization of cognitive and technical operational factors on image noise and time dose in specific computerized tomography systems, in order to implement integrated quality assurance methods, with a 40% reduction in energy consumption.



At the same time, new computational methods are endorsed to be integrated into Rehabilitation Technologies, with a view to import substitution and the development of the National Robotics Program in the country.

Innovative scientific proposals will distinguish the Cuban scientific field to further advance Cuba's technological sovereignty.