In Cuba, science participates in the government, Diaz-Canel stressed





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, highlighted today the role of scientists in the management of government in the country.



In a series of messages on Twitter, the head of state said that the headquarters of the Presidency constantly gather men and women who are paradigms in hospitals, laboratories or university classrooms, intellectuals, artists and agricultural producers, all with the premise of thinking as a country.



He also pointed out that this reality is based on the legacy of the historical leadership of the Cuban Revolution, from which lies the optimism we have today.



Topics of great interest to the nation, such as the fight against COVID-19, food sovereignty and nutritional education, are periodically discussed in meetings of the Cuban government with scientists and experts who lead science and technological innovation activities.



At these meetings, predictive models on the behavior of the pandemic are shared, as well as the results of research and biopharmaceutical products developed in the country for the control of COVID-19.



Cuba currently has five vaccine candidates against this disease, which would be the first anti-COVID-19 vaccines developed in Latin America.