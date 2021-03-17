Cuba reports 792 new cases of COVID 19, 1,060 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16(ACN) Cuba studied 19,812 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 792 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,690,636 samples taken and 62,998 positive.



At the close of March 15, 23,140 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,746 suspected, 15,438 under surveillance and 3,956 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 744 were contacts of confirmed cases, 13 with source of infection abroad and 35 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,060 medical discharges, accumulating 58,610 recovered patients (93.0%) and three persons died. Seventy-one confirmed patients are treated in ICUs, including 30 in critical and 41 in serious condition.



Among the 792 positive cases, 50.7% (402) were asymptomatic, totaling 33,303(52.8%) of those confirmed to date.