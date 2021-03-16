Cuba considers as positive first week of clinical trials of Soberana 02 in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Public Health authorities highlighted today the positive development of the first week of clinical trials of the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate in Havana.



At a meeting of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) in the capital, it was reported that 230 Family Doctor and Nurse offices had a voluntary attendance of more than 90 % of those called.



It was also known that, in view of the vaccination, when the studies are concluded, the conditions of all the vaccination centers in the city's polyclinics will be deeply assessed in terms of storage capacity and conditions and cold chain.



There is also the intention to increase the number of clinical sites established - up to now 48 - in those places with possibilities.



At this stage, such spaces were set up in schools, clinics or stomatology and rehabilitation centers, grandparents' homes and other health centers.