Cuban ambassador to Belgium exchanges views with federal MP on health issues





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Norma Goicochea Estenoz, Cuban ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Head of Mission to the European Union, held an exchange with Thierry Warmoes, chairman of the Health and Equal Opportunities Committee of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Belgium.



During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of mutual interest and ratified their willingness to continue developing ties between the two parliaments, according to the website of the Cuban foreign ministry.



Goicochea Estenoz used the opportunity to present the island's experience in confronting COVID-19 and the progress achieved by the Caribbean nation's biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries, including the development of five vaccine candidates.

She also denounced the damages caused by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, particularly in health.