Cuba reports 734 new cases of COVID 19, 795 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15(ACN) Cuba studied 20,878 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 734 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,670,824 samples taken and 62,206 positive.



At the close of March 14, 25,127 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 4,113 suspected, 16,787 under surveillance and 4,227 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 718 were contacts of confirmed cases; 1 with a source of infection abroad and 15 with no source of infection determined. There were 795 medical discharges, accumulating 57,550 recovered patients (92.5%) and 3 deaths. There were 87 confirmed patients in ICUs, including 35 in critical and 52 in serious condition.



Among the 734 positive cases, 47.4% (348) were asymptomatic, totaling 32,901(53%) of those confirmed to date.









