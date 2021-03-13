All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba Ships 100 Thousand Doses of its COVID19 Vaccine to Iran



Havana, March 12 (ACN) Cuba shipped 100 thousand doses of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine Soberana 02 to Iran’s Pasteur Institute to guarantee phase 3 trials of the vaccine in the Persian nation.

BioCubaFarma Biotech and Pharmaceutical conglomerate announced on its Twitter account that the shipment is part of Cuba’s cooperation program to develop COVID-19 vaccines with other nations. shorturl.at/vIPV2
Last January 8th, Cuba’s Finlay Vaccines Institute and the Pasteur Institute of Iran signed a cooperation deal to complement clinical evidence of Soberana 02, one of the five COVID-19 vaccines developed on the island.

