Cuba Ships 100 Thousand Doses of its COVID19 Vaccine to Iran





Havana, March 12 (ACN) Cuba shipped 100 thousand doses of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine Soberana 02 to Iran’s Pasteur Institute to guarantee phase 3 trials of the vaccine in the Persian nation.



BioCubaFarma Biotech and Pharmaceutical conglomerate announced on its Twitter account that the shipment is part of Cuba’s cooperation program to develop COVID-19 vaccines with other nations. shorturl.at/vIPV2

Last January 8th, Cuba’s Finlay Vaccines Institute and the Pasteur Institute of Iran signed a cooperation deal to complement clinical evidence of Soberana 02, one of the five COVID-19 vaccines developed on the island.