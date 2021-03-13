Cuba reports 762 new cases of COVID-19, 768 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12(ACN) Cuba studied 17,759 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 762 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,612,274 samples taken and 59,919 positive.



At the close of March 11, 24,493 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 4,444 suspected, 15,403 under surveillance and 4,646 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 741 were contacts of confirmed cases; 3 with source of infection abroad and 18 with no source of infection determined. There were 768 medical discharges, accumulating 54, 852 patients recovered (91.6%) and 4 persons died. A total of 77 patients are being treated in ICUs, 34 in critical and 43 in serious conditions.



Among the 762 positive cases, 47.8% (364) were asymptomatic, totaling 31,861(53.17% )of those confirmed to date.

