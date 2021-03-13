All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
13
March Saturday

Cuba reports 762 new cases of COVID-19, 768 discharges and four deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12(ACN) Cuba studied 17,759 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 762 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,612,274 samples taken and 59,919 positive.

At the close of March 11, 24,493 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 4,444 suspected, 15,403 under surveillance and 4,646 confirmed.

Out of the total number of cases, 741 were contacts of confirmed cases; 3 with source of infection abroad and 18 with no source of infection determined. There were 768 medical discharges, accumulating 54, 852 patients recovered (91.6%) and 4 persons died. A total of 77 patients are being treated in ICUs, 34 in critical and 43 in serious conditions.

Among the 762 positive cases, 47.8% (364) were asymptomatic, totaling 31,861(53.17% )of those confirmed to date.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News