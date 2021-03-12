All Cubans will be Immunized against COVID -19 in 2021





Havana, March 11 (ACN) The Cuban people will be immunized against COVID-19 in 2021 following the proven efficacy of its vaccine candidates Soberana 02, currently on phase 3 trials and Abdala about to enter that phase.



The information was posted on the official Twitter account of the island’s BioCubaFarma Biotech and Pharmaceutical Conglomerate. https://cutt.ly/xzYf9i7 . The third phase is a significant step towards the assessment of the vaccines’ safety, according to the information.



One year after the confirmation here of the first COVID-19 cases on March 11, 2020, Cuba has developed five candidate vaccines against the disease: Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, these three ones produced by the Finlay Vaccines Institute, while another two vaccines named Abdala and Mambisa were developed by the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center.



Addressing the significance of the Cuban vaccines, the first ones developed by a Latin American country, the General Services Company with BioCubaFarma Conglomerate stressed on Twitter that this year has been a long and tough term for Cubans, while it has also been marked by efforts, the development of the local vaccines by our scientists. We’ll be proud to vaccinate all Cubans as our only goal to keep defending life.



The Cuban Biopharmaceutical industry is now deploying its technological capabilities and will guarantee the production of its COVID-19 vaccines, while phase 3 trials will go on during March and May 2021, recently said Marta Ayala, director of the Havana-based Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center.