Sleep disorders and anxiety, common COVID-19 sequelae





MATANZAS, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Sleep disorders and increased anxiety levels are the most frequent after-effects among children who suffered from the COVID-19 disease in the province of Matanzas.



José Hernández Hernández, director of the provincial pediatric hospital Eliseo Noel Caamaño, where the multidisciplinary consultation has been available since February 22, told ACN that so far only psychological ailments have been diagnosed.



“Psychologists, cardiologists, immunologists, nephrologists and neurologists, among other experts, participate in the examination of infants, and we perform procedures such as ultrasound scans and echocardiograms in our search for possible sequelae.



Dr. Hernández insisted that it is the family’s responsibility to comply with the health protocols to avoid the transmission of SARS CoV-2 and guarantee that their children are protected, in view of the current epidemiological situation.