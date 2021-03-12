Ataxia Center in eastern Cuba considers patient follow-up a priority





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The Center for Research and Rehabilitation of Hereditary Ataxias (CIRAH) in the province of Holguin, the only one of its kind in Cuba, keeps giving priority to its patient monitoring programs despite the epidemiological problems caused by COVID-19.



Specialist Marisleidis Verdecia told ACN that even if the scheduled outpatient consultation service is suspended the Center is always in touch with its patients by telephone and keeps registering their medical certificates for purposes of social assistance.



“We have designed rehabilitation therapies based on exercise, depending on the implements they have at home and taking into account their clinical evolution. Our specialists visit them if necessary and in compliance with the biosafety standards established by the health authorities.



“We keep working as well on research projects intended to improve the quality of life of those who suffer from this degenerative and incurable disease, which hinders balance, speech and motion coordination and hits more than 40 people per every 100,000 inhabitants in this region, the highest rate nationwide.



“One of those studies addresses the relationship of ataxia with COVID-19 to learn more about the genetic factors involved in this disorder.”



CIRAH, the only science and technological innovation institution in the province, was founded in 2000 to provide multidisciplinary medical care to people carrying the SCA2 gene, present in more than 200 local families, according to the institution's website.