Cuba warns of danger of COVID-19, even for the youngest people





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Last week in Cuba was one of the three weeks with the highest number of COVID-19-positive cases diagnosed since the novel coronavirus first broke out on the island. This was informed on Monday by deputy prime minister, Roberto Morales Ojeda, during the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the Prevention and Control of the epidemic.



"Among the issues that I believe we have to continue reviewing in order to achieve a greater perception of risk and danger, is the number of children under 18 years of age that we are diagnosing with COVID-19," Morales Ojeda warned during the meeting, which was headed by the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, by the second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, and by the PM, Manuel Marrero Cruz.



Some figures shared by Morales Ojeda revealed the fact that in Cuba the youngest are being targeted by this disease whose impact and after-effects are unpredictable.



During the period of the epidemic - said the deputy PM - 6,427 patients under age 18 have been diagnosed with the disease in the country, 308 of whom have not yet had their first birthday. There are currently 607 active patients under 18 years of age, and of these, 50 are under one year old.



Morales emphasized the need to reinforce the screening in order to search in depth among the youngest patients. He also emphasized the responsibility of the family to protect this sector of the population which is "the future of the country", and in whom the consequences and their impacts are yet to be identified with total certainty.