COVID-19 Spread Keeps Hitting Havana





Havana, March 8 (ACN) Despite tireless efforts to control the latest COVID-19 flare up in the capital Havana, its spread keeps hitting the city province with reports of 362 confirmed cases on Monday, a high figure according to the Provincial Defense Council.



Health authorities said that over 47 percent of the cases were contacts with confirmed patients while 12.4 percent were detected in local institutions. Eight cases were imported.



The COVID-19 prevalence rate has decreased over the past few days to less than 554 cases per every 100 thousand inhabitants, though an increase has been observed with regards to the day before, last Saturday. In all there are 1, 022 COVID pockets in the city.



The most complex situation has been detected in highly populated Havana municipalities, authorities said and noted that 653 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, while 1 thousand 932 active cases keep hospitalized, out of which 317 are children with 31 below one year of age.

At present there are 34 patients in ICUs, 11 of them in critical conditions, while two patients died from the disease on Sunday.