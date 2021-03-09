Over 70% of Cuban health professionals are women, minister assures





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuban minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, said today that in the Cuban health system women represent more than 70 % of workers, and highlighted the commitment of women in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



We are very proud of how they assume and fulfill their responsibilities in any place where the Homeland and life demand them; this has always been so in the history of Cuba and it is so now, in extremely complex moments for the world and the country, as a consequence of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, Portal Miranda stressed.



In his congratulatory letter, Portal Miranda pointed out that to speak of women in the Cuban public health system is also to speak of sensitivity, strength, dedication and efforts, multiplied every day.



For this reason, he stated, one day is not enough to recognize and thank the professionalism and commitment with which they assume their tasks.



On this International Women's Day, we extend to you our most sincere congratulations. We celebrate you today and always, because every day we are accompanied by the certainty that you are an indispensable pillar in this constant battle for life, for the health of all Cubans, the Cuban minister concluded.



Established in 1975 by the United Nations, International Women's Day is commemorated every March 8 as a way of remembering the struggle of women and the search for gender equity.



"Women Leaders: For an Equal Future in the World of COVID-19" is the motto of this year's global commemoration.