Cuba reports 873 new cases of COVID 19, 930 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuba studied 20,578 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 873 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,540,022 samples taken and 56,566 positive.



At the close of March 7, 23,583 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,943 suspected, 15,189 under surveillance and 4,451 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 820 were contacts of confirmed cases; 22 with source of infection abroad and 31 without source of infection determined. There were 930 medical discharges, accumulating 51,709 recovered patients (91.4%) and 2 persons died. A total of 69 confirmed, are in ICUs, of which 29 are in critical and 40 in serious condition.



Among the 873 positive cases, 46.9% (410) were asymptomatic, totaling 30,068 (53.1%) of those confirmed to date.