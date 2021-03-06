Asymptomatic patients develop lower immunity to COVID-19, expert says





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) Patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms during the evolution of COVID-19 develop a lower immunity to the disease and, therefore, are more vulnerable to reinfection and to suffer from other conditions, said Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology of Cuban health ministry(MINSAP by its Spannish acronym), today in Havana.



Hence the importance of keeping the medical follow-up of patients who have recovered from the pandemic, said the expert in his regular program broadcast daily on Cuban television.



This was corroborated in an investigation carried out by the Institute of Hematology and Immunology on the treatment of patients in a critical hyperimmune state who have already had the disease and developed a number of antibodies, he said.



During the public television appearance to update on the epidemiological situation in Cuba, the specialist clarified: "the immunity left by COVID-19 is not long-lasting like that of other diseases, among them, measles, rubella or mumps".



People who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, even if they have been vaccinated, have to follow the protective measures for a long period of time, the MINSAP official stressed in response to questions.On the other hand, he clarified that the protocols of patients who reach the therapy rooms are not interrupted, although each moment has particularities of treatment, some medications are introduced, others are applied with perhaps greater frequency, the Dr emphasized.



He remarked that in Cuba, even if the patient is in critical condition, doctors fight until the end, but they really have their own specific protocol.