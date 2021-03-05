Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine Starts Stage III Trials in Havana





Havana, March 4 (ACN) The Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccine SOBERANA 02 entered phase III clinical trials in Havana to prove its efficacy.



Following the greenlight for the trials given by the Cuban State Drug Control Authority (CECMED) the trials turned the Cuban vaccine into the first one to have reached this stage in Latin America.



The trial includes some 44 thousand volunteers in eight Havana municipalities, said researcher Mayra Garcia, who added that the individuals’ ages rank between 19 and 80 years of age.



The vaccine’s advancement to stage III is milestone for the Cuban biotech sector, since despite being a small island nation under sanctions by the United States, Cuba has been able to develop COVID-19 vaccines of its own, said Vicente Verez, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute.



The World Health Organization has thus far registered 76 COVID 19 vaccine candidates undergoing clinical trials, with 16 of them on phase III trials, being SOBERANA 02 the only candidate vaccine in Latin America.