Díaz-Canel hails start of phase III in the clinical trials of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine candidate





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on his Twitter account the beginning of the third phase of clinical trials of Soberana 02, one of the five COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed in the country, thanked its creators, and praised the rigorous work of the Cuban Regulatory Authority, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED).



A note issued by the BioCubaFarma business group, released the day before on social networks, points out that CECMED proved Soberana 02’s safety as a vaccine candidate.

Phase III of the clinical trial will involve more than 44,000 people in the 19-80 age bracket who live in this city and abide strictly by the health protocols, a requirement for the success of the process.