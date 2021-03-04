Cuba has a fifth vaccine candidate for COVID-19 convalescents





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuba has a fifth vaccine candidate against COVID-19, Soberana 01A, intended for convalescents of the disease, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reported today on his Twitter account after the creators of the vaccine (experts from the Finlay Vaccine Institute) confirmed the news at a weekly meeting of researchers.



The Cuban President also praised the progress of the clinical trials of candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala, soon to enter phase III of the trials in several provinces with the help of more than 85,000 volunteers.



According to the Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials, the Phase I study design of Soberana 01A includes 60 people between the ages of 19 and 59 who are healthy and have had no contacts with COVID-19 positive cases. The product is expected to be safe, with no more than 5% of individuals having serious adverse events (SAEs), the report states.



Experts hold that Soberana 02 and Abdala have induced a strong immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.